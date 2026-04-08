KKR Seeks Redemption Against Shami-Led LSG in IPL Thriller

Kolkata Knight Riders are desperate for a breakthrough as they prepare to take on the Mohammed Shami-led Lucknow Super Giants in their upcoming IPL match. Set for Thursday, the game poses a formidable challenge for KKR, who are struggling without a win this season.

Fresh off an impressive performance, Shami, a master of seam and swing, threatens to dismantle KKR's batting at Eden Gardens. KKR, still tinkering with their lineup, might reconsider their choices, possibly bringing back key players to bolster weak spots.

Meanwhile, LSG, armed with a potent bowling squad, look to capitalize on KKR's weaknesses. The team's strength in the power play, highlighted by recent dominations over Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, will be crucial for setting the tone early in the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)