Ranbir Kapoor's Captivating Transformation as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal as Lord Ram in the upcoming film 'Ramayana' by Nitesh Tiwari has garnered positive feedback from Moti Sagar, son of the original 'Ramayan' creator Ramanand Sagar. Despite criticism of the special effects, Moti commended Kapoor's depth in capturing Lord Ram's character.

Released recently, the film's teaser has sparked comparisons with the iconic 1987 TV series. Moti Sagar, who co-directed the original, emphasized the difference in storytelling formats, arguing it is unfair to judge the film based on the teaser alone. He awaits the full film for a comprehensive view.

'Ramayana' features an ensemble cast and is set to release its first part during Diwali 2026. The production faces challenges similar to the original series but aims to present the epic narrative with modern cinematic techniques.

(With inputs from agencies.)