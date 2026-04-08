Bombay HC Restrains Allegations Against Aditya Dhar

The Bombay High Court stepped in on Wednesday to restrain filmmaker Santosh Kumar from repeating claims that director Aditya Dhar plagiarized his script for the blockbuster film 'Dhurandhar'.

This move follows Aditya Dhar's High Court plea, asserting that Kumar's allegations are defamatory and harm his professional reputation. Justice Arif Doctor ruled in favor of Dhar, indicating a prima facie case had been presented for granting relief.

The High Court's interim order prevents Kumar from restating his allegations until the next hearing on April 16. The case stems from Kumar's claim that 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', a sequel to the 2025 hit 'Dhurandhar', was identical to his registered script 'D Saheb'.