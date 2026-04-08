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Bombay HC Restrains Allegations Against Aditya Dhar

The Bombay High Court issued an interim order restraining filmmaker Santosh Kumar from alleging that director Aditya Dhar plagiarized the script for 'Dhurandhar'. The court found that Dhar made a prima facie case, noting the allegations damaged his reputation. Further hearings are scheduled for April 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:24 IST
Bombay HC Restrains Allegations Against Aditya Dhar
Santosh Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court stepped in on Wednesday to restrain filmmaker Santosh Kumar from repeating claims that director Aditya Dhar plagiarized his script for the blockbuster film 'Dhurandhar'.

This move follows Aditya Dhar's High Court plea, asserting that Kumar's allegations are defamatory and harm his professional reputation. Justice Arif Doctor ruled in favor of Dhar, indicating a prima facie case had been presented for granting relief.

The High Court's interim order prevents Kumar from restating his allegations until the next hearing on April 16. The case stems from Kumar's claim that 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', a sequel to the 2025 hit 'Dhurandhar', was identical to his registered script 'D Saheb'.

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