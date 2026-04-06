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Dan Levy Reflects on Schitt's Creek: No Sequel Plans After Catherine O'Hara's Passing

Dan Levy reminisces about his thoughts on a Schitt's Creek sequel, ultimately deciding against it following the passing of co-star Catherine O'Hara. Levy shares emotional memories as he revisits the show's filming location, emphasizing O'Hara's significant impact and the show's Emmy-winning success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:11 IST
Dan Levy Reflects on Schitt's Creek: No Sequel Plans After Catherine O'Hara's Passing
Actor-filmmaker Dan Levy (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
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  • United States

Actor and filmmaker Dan Levy recently shared his thoughts on a potential sequel to the beloved series Schitt's Creek. However, following the unfortunate passing of his co-star Catherine O'Hara, Levy stated he has no plans to pursue the continuation of the series.

In an interview connected to his new Netflix comedy show Big Mistakes, Levy revisited Goodwood, Ontario—the quaint community that served as the backdrop for the series. He noted it was his first return since filming concluded prior to 2020, stirring emotions as he recalled the time spent in the town.

Created by Levy, Schitt's Creek aired from 2015 to 2020, earning 19 Emmy nominations and winning nine awards. The series, which starred Levy, his family, and O'Hara, gained immense popularity in its later seasons thanks to a Netflix boost. O'Hara, a cherished actress known for her roles in SCTV and Home Alone, passed away in January at 71.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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