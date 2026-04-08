Left Menu

India's Diamond Market Sparkles Towards Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore by 2030

The Indian natural diamond jewellery market is on track to reach Rs 1,50,000 crore by 2030, driven by economic growth and changes in consumer behavior. The market is shifting from traditional bridal pieces to everyday wear, especially among younger consumers in both metro and smaller cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:40 IST
India's Diamond Market Sparkles Towards Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore by 2030
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian natural diamond jewellery market is poised to reach a staggering Rs 1,50,000 crore by 2030, according to a De Beers Group report released on Wednesday. This growth is supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, including an 11 percent annual increase in GDP and personal disposable income.

The market is undergoing a significant transformation, shifting from traditional 'bridal heirlooms' to becoming a high-frequency category worn daily. This change is largely driven by the financial independence of women and the aspirations of Generation Z and millennials, who now make up 86 percent of the market's value.

Furthermore, growth is not confined to metropolitan areas, as tier II and III cities emerge as key drivers. Rising aspirations and access to luxury goods in these areas are fueling the demand for natural diamonds, reinforcing India's position as a leader in the global diamond industry.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Israel Launches Heaviest Strikes on Lebanon

Tensions Escalate as Israel Launches Heaviest Strikes on Lebanon

 Global
2
Bihar's HSRP Deadline: A Call to Action for Vehicle Owners

Bihar's HSRP Deadline: A Call to Action for Vehicle Owners

 India
3
Unseasonal Weather Disrupts Himachal Pradesh with Snowfall and Rain

Unseasonal Weather Disrupts Himachal Pradesh with Snowfall and Rain

 India
4
Drone Deal Derailed: EDGE Group's Acquisition Stalls

Drone Deal Derailed: EDGE Group's Acquisition Stalls

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026