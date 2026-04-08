World Diamond Day: Celebrating the Legacy and Emotion of Natural Diamonds

The first-ever World Diamond Day, launched by the Natural Diamond Council, underscores the profound personal connection people have with natural diamonds. Celebrated on April 8, 2026, this global event highlighted the stories and emotions associated with each diamond, inviting individuals and industry figures to share their experiences.

Participants from across the globe, including prominent diamantaires and jewelry designers, embraced the movement. Social media buzzed with personal stories using hashtags like #WorldDiamondDay, demonstrating the diamond's role in heritage and modern aspirations. India's celebration particularly showcased the diamond's journey from nature to a crafted masterpiece.

Richa Singh, Managing Director of NDC, emphasized that World Diamond Day goes beyond a mere celebration. It serves as a platform to honor the memories and emotions linked to natural diamonds, which engage younger audiences seeking meaningful connections. The day reinforced the diamond's timeless value, touching lives across generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)