Unveiling the Treasures: Puri Jagannath Temple Inventory Takes Center Stage

The sacred treasury of Puri Jagannath Temple, known as the Ratna Bhandar, is under careful scrutiny as phase two of its inventory commenced on Wednesday, scheduled to continue until April 11. This meticulous exercise involves a select team comprising servitors, gemologists, and goldsmiths.

Under the watchful eyes of Ratna Bhandar Committee chairman Justice Biswanath Rath and SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee, the inventory resumes, marking the first in nearly 50 years. Previously inventoried items, especially daily-use ornaments, were documented through innovative means such as 3D mapping, ensuring both transparency and accuracy.

Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb has expressed satisfaction with the process, emphasizing adherence to state-approved SOPs. The ongoing effort aligns current articles with those last recorded in 1978, setting a goal to complete this task by the Snan Purnima in June. The temple's functioning and rituals remain uninterrupted, with devotees maintaining darshan through outer barricades.

(With inputs from agencies.)