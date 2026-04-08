Unveiling the Treasures: Puri Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar Inventory

The inventory of Puri Jagannath Temple's storied Ratna Bhandar entered its second phase on Wednesday. This phase, set to run until April 11, involves examining festival ornaments stored in the outer chamber.

Officials reported that a dedicated team of servitors, gemologists, and goldsmiths, led by Ratna Bhandar Committee chairman Justice Biswanath Rath and SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee, undertook meticulous documentation and categorization. The process uses new methods like 3D mapping and digital photography for accuracy and transparency.

The inventory is historic, being the first in 48 years. It adheres strictly to an SOP approved by the government, ensuring completeness and precision. Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb emphasized the importance of documenting the treasures, aligning them with records from 1978 without rushing for a completion deadline.