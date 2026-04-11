Modi's Rally in Bengal: Citizenship Promises and a Sharp Stand Against Infiltration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Katwa, West Bengal, promised to fast-track citizenship under CAA for various refugee communities, including the Matua and Namasudra, if the BJP ascends to power. He underscored that the BJP, unlike TMC, would safeguard their future through constitutional guarantees.

The prime minister cautioned alleged illegal immigrants to leave India and assured the public that a BJP-led government would ensure accountability for those facilitating infiltration. Modi also highlighted the BJP's manifesto, portraying it as a roadmap for transforming Bengal's political landscape.

With a strong focus on welfare, Modi promised allowances for women, opportunities for youth, and benefits for farmers. He assailed the TMC for corruption and mishandling of agricultural policies, pledging transparency and the implementation of national schemes like Ayushman Bharat in the state if BJP wins.