Modi's Rally in Bengal: Citizenship Promises and a Sharp Stand Against Infiltration
Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to expedite citizenship under CAA for the Matua, Namasudra, and refugee communities if the BJP wins in West Bengal. He assured that the BJP would protect their interests unlike the TMC, while warning infiltrators to leave. Modi also emphasized welfare promises and women's safety initiatives.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Katwa, West Bengal, promised to fast-track citizenship under CAA for various refugee communities, including the Matua and Namasudra, if the BJP ascends to power. He underscored that the BJP, unlike TMC, would safeguard their future through constitutional guarantees.
The prime minister cautioned alleged illegal immigrants to leave India and assured the public that a BJP-led government would ensure accountability for those facilitating infiltration. Modi also highlighted the BJP's manifesto, portraying it as a roadmap for transforming Bengal's political landscape.
With a strong focus on welfare, Modi promised allowances for women, opportunities for youth, and benefits for farmers. He assailed the TMC for corruption and mishandling of agricultural policies, pledging transparency and the implementation of national schemes like Ayushman Bharat in the state if BJP wins.
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- Modi
- BJP
- CAA
- West Bengal
- citizenship
- Matua
- Namasudra
- refugees
- TMC
- infiltrators
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