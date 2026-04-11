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BJP's election manifesto roadmap to end TMC's 'Mahajungleraj' in Bengal: Modi at rally in Murshidabad's Jangipur.

PTI | Jangipur | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:03 IST
BJP's election manifesto roadmap to end TMC's 'Mahajungleraj' in Bengal: Modi at rally in Murshidabad's Jangipur.
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BJP's election manifesto roadmap to end TMC's 'Mahajungleraj' in Bengal: Modi at rally in Murshidabad's Jangipur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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