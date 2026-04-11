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FC Goa's Strong Second-Half Surge Seals Victory Against Odisha FC

FC Goa showcased a dominant second-half performance to defeat Odisha FC 3-1. The match featured a debut for academy graduate Bob Jackson Raj, highlighting the team's composed defense and clinical attack. Goals by Dejan, Pol, and Brison ensured the victory after a tightly contested first half.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:11 IST
FC Goa's Strong Second-Half Surge Seals Victory Against Odisha FC
FC Goa players celebrating a goal. (Photo/ISL). Image Credit: ANI
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In a thrilling match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, FC Goa secured a 3-1 victory against Odisha FC, drawing praise for their commanding second-half performance. This fixture was particularly special for the Goan side as goalkeeper Bob Jackson Raj, a product of the club's academy, made his debut and impressed with a composed showing.

The first 45 minutes were a tight affair, with both sides vying for dominance. FC Goa had more possession, but Odisha FC's solid defense kept the scoreline intact, leading to a goalless first half. However, the narrative changed post-intermission as FC Goa raised their game significantly. Dejan broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute with a clinical finish, courtesy of Ayush's assist, setting the tone for the rest of the match.

The Goa side's momentum continued as Pol dazzled the home crowd by converting a remarkable free-kick in the 81st minute, doubling their lead. Despite a late goal by Odisha FC in the 90+7th minute, FC Goa's Brison had already cemented the win with a penalty in stoppage time, sealing the 3-1 scoreline. Ayush's contributions were recognized with a Man of the Match award, celebrating his pivotal role in the victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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