Tragic Incident on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

A fatal accident on the Delhi-Dehradun expressway claimed the life of Mohan, a 24-year-old Merchant Navy sailor. His mother, Mukesh, sustained critical injuries. The family was traveling back to their village in Baghpat district from Shamli when an unidentified vehicle hit them, police reported on Saturday.

Circle Officer Phugana Yatendra Singh Nagar stated that the incident took place while Mohan was on leave from his job. A post-mortem has been scheduled for Mohan's body as investigators work to identify and locate the driver involved in the accident.

The authorities have lodged a case and are making concerted efforts to track down the vehicle and gather any available eyewitness accounts to bring the responsible party to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)