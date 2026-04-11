Tragic Incident on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway
A Merchant Navy sailor named Mohan died after being struck by an unidentified vehicle on the Delhi-Dehradun expressway. Mohan was returning with his mother, who was critically injured, when the accident occurred. The police are investigating the hit-and-run incident to identify the driver.
- Country:
- India
A fatal accident on the Delhi-Dehradun expressway claimed the life of Mohan, a 24-year-old Merchant Navy sailor. His mother, Mukesh, sustained critical injuries. The family was traveling back to their village in Baghpat district from Shamli when an unidentified vehicle hit them, police reported on Saturday.
Circle Officer Phugana Yatendra Singh Nagar stated that the incident took place while Mohan was on leave from his job. A post-mortem has been scheduled for Mohan's body as investigators work to identify and locate the driver involved in the accident.
The authorities have lodged a case and are making concerted efforts to track down the vehicle and gather any available eyewitness accounts to bring the responsible party to justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mohan Majhi's Industrial Revolution Transforms Odisha's Economic Landscape
Anthropic Expands AI Horizons: Amlan Mohanty to Lead Policy in India
Ajit Kumar Mohanty: A Year-Long Extension as Chairman of Atomic Energy Commission
Ajit Kumar Mohanty Receives One-Year Extension as Atomic Chief
Mohan Bhagwat Advocates for Cow Protection With National Fervor