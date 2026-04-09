Celebs and Caddies: Star-Studded Par 3 Contest at Augusta

In a surprising turn of events at Augusta National, comedian Kevin Hart stepped in as caddie for Bryson DeChambeau during the Par 3 Contest, injecting humor and enthusiasm into the atmosphere.

Hart's involvement, alongside former NFL lineman Jason Kelce who guided golfer Akshay Bhatia, highlighted the lighthearted spirit of the event.

This celebrity participation, coupled with family involvement, set a fun tone ahead of the Masters, showcasing golf's broader appeal and excitement.