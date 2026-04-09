Celebs and Caddies: Star-Studded Par 3 Contest at Augusta
Kevin Hart humorously took on the role of caddie for golfer Bryson DeChambeau during the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National. Alongside ex-NFL player Jason Kelce, the event showcased celebrity involvement, family participation, and captured the fun spirit ahead of the Masters, promoting golf's worldwide appeal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Augusta | Updated: 09-04-2026 09:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 09:40 IST
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In a surprising turn of events at Augusta National, comedian Kevin Hart stepped in as caddie for Bryson DeChambeau during the Par 3 Contest, injecting humor and enthusiasm into the atmosphere.
Hart's involvement, alongside former NFL lineman Jason Kelce who guided golfer Akshay Bhatia, highlighted the lighthearted spirit of the event.
This celebrity participation, coupled with family involvement, set a fun tone ahead of the Masters, showcasing golf's broader appeal and excitement.
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