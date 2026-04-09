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Valentin Vacherot: A Rising Monegasque Star at Monte-Carlo Masters

Valentin Vacherot achieved a stunning victory at the Monte-Carlo Masters, defeating world number five Lorenzo Musetti. This marks his second career win over a top-five player. Vacherot, who recently rose to world rank 40, also thrilled fans with his victory over Novak Djokovic last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:17 IST
Valentin Vacherot: A Rising Monegasque Star at Monte-Carlo Masters

Monegasque tennis player Valentin Vacherot captured a significant career milestone by defeating world number five Lorenzo Musetti at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The energetic home crowd cheered on as Vacherot secured this remarkable win, adding to his career highlights.

This achievement comes on the heels of his stunning victory over Novak Djokovic last year, a testament to his rising prowess.

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