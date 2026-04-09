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Sanya Malhotra Wraps Up Kashmir Shoot for 'Sundar Poonam'

Bollywood star Sanya Malhotra has concluded the filming of 'Sundar Poonam' in Kashmir. Directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani and Vikram Malhotra, the film draws from real-life crime events. Malhotra also stars in the upcoming Netflix release 'Toaster', alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 11:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 11:23 IST
Sanya Malhotra Wraps Up Kashmir Shoot for 'Sundar Poonam'
Sanya Malhotra
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra has concluded her latest filming project in the picturesque valleys of Kashmir. The film, titled 'Sundar Poonam', marks another collaboration with director Pulkit, known for his work in 'Bhakshak'.

Produced under the banners of Tips Films and Abundantia Entertainment by Kumar Taurani and Vikram Malhotra, the film features a storyline inspired by real-life crime events. Malhotra, a renowned name for her roles in 'Dangal', 'Badhaai Ho', and 'Kathal', shared the update with her followers on Instagram, posting photos with the film crew amidst the scenic backdrop of Kashmir.

Adding to her string of upcoming releases, Malhotra will star alongside Rajkummar Rao in the Netflix film 'Toaster'. This dark comedy follows a miser, Ramakant, played by Rao, who endeavors to reclaim a toaster gifted for a wedding that quickly dissolves, leading to an unexpected series of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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