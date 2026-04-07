Punching Through the Shadows: Netflix's 'Glory' Explores the Raw World of Boxing

Netflix announced on Tuesday that its new sports thriller series, 'Glory', will premiere on May 1. Set in Haryana, the series promises to deliver intense drama revolving around the boxing world. Created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, 'Glory' will feature Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat, and Suvinder Vicky in leading roles.

'Glory' delves into the mysterious death of Nihal Singh, India's Olympic boxing hopeful, and follows the intricate web of revenge, ambition, and betrayal that ensues. Divyenndu, who portrays Devinder Singh, described his character as complex and unpredictable, driven by deep-seated anger and emotions.

Pulkit Samrat and Suvinder Vicky add depth to the series, portraying a world that is both 'tough' and 'unforgiving'. Samrat's character, Ravi, embodies calmness with a fiery inner resolve, while Vicky's Raghubir Singh exemplifies discipline and quiet authority. Written and directed by Anshuman and Varma, the series promises a compelling narrative anchored in the rawness of its characters.