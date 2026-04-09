Reviving the Timeless Teachings: Mahavir Katha 3.0 Celebrates Peace and Spirituality

New Delhi witnessed a remarkable spiritual gathering with the conclusion of Mahavir Katha 3.0 at Bharat Mandapam. The event highlighted the timeless teachings of Lord Mahavir, attracting thousands of devotees who embraced the principles of non-violence, self-purification, and non-possession.

The gathering was graced by Jain saint Acharya Lokesh Muni, and renowned orator Rajiv Jain 'CA' delivered an eloquent discourse that resonated deeply with the audience, bridging centuries-old teachings with modern-day relevance.

Leaders like Manoj Kumar Jain emphasized India's role in promoting peace and resolving global tensions. The event transcended mere spirituality, offering a platform for non-violence, introspection, and collective spiritual awakening.

(With inputs from agencies.)