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Reviving the Timeless Teachings: Mahavir Katha 3.0 Celebrates Peace and Spirituality

Mahavir Katha 3.0 was a grand spiritual event held in New Delhi at Bharat Mandapam, celebrating the teachings of Lord Mahavir. Emphasizing principles like non-violence and self-purification, it featured prominent speakers and performers, creating a profound atmosphere of introspection and spiritual awakening for thousands of attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:34 IST
Reviving the Timeless Teachings: Mahavir Katha 3.0 Celebrates Peace and Spirituality
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi witnessed a remarkable spiritual gathering with the conclusion of Mahavir Katha 3.0 at Bharat Mandapam. The event highlighted the timeless teachings of Lord Mahavir, attracting thousands of devotees who embraced the principles of non-violence, self-purification, and non-possession.

The gathering was graced by Jain saint Acharya Lokesh Muni, and renowned orator Rajiv Jain 'CA' delivered an eloquent discourse that resonated deeply with the audience, bridging centuries-old teachings with modern-day relevance.

Leaders like Manoj Kumar Jain emphasized India's role in promoting peace and resolving global tensions. The event transcended mere spirituality, offering a platform for non-violence, introspection, and collective spiritual awakening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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