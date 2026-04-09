Potential Mediation in 'Tridev' Song Dispute Case

The Delhi High Court has taken a step towards mediation in a legal dispute regarding the alleged unauthorized use of a song from the 1989 film 'Tridev' in the more recent 'Dhurandhar 2'.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela presided over the case where Trimurti Films accused B62 Studios Pvt Ltd and Super Cassettes Industries Pvt Ltd of using the track 'Tirchi Topi Wale' without permission. The case is scheduled for a subsequent hearing on May 6, but no interim relief was granted at this stage.

The court has directed the defendants to maintain a detailed account record as the dispute has financial implications. Both parties have expressed an interest in settling the matter through mediation, which will commence on April 22 at the Delhi High Court Mediation Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)