Future of Murshidabad's silk farmers ruined due to ignorance of TMC govt: Modi in Jangipur.
PTI | Jangipur | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Future of Murshidabad's silk farmers ruined due to ignorance of TMC govt: Modi in Jangipur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Murshidabad
- silk
- farmers
- TMC
- Modi
- government
- neglect
- Jangipur
- industry
- policy
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