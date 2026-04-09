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Trailblazing T20 Triumph: Cardoso Makes History with 9 Wickets

Brazilian bowler Laura Cardoso made cricket history by taking nine wickets in a T20 international match, leading her team to a 189-run victory over Lesotho at the Kalahari Women's Tournament in Gaborone. This historic performance places her ahead of Bhutan's Sonam Yeshey, who previously held the best figures in the format.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:46 IST
Trailblazing T20 Triumph: Cardoso Makes History with 9 Wickets

In a historic performance, Brazil's Laura Cardoso became the first bowler to take nine wickets in a T20 international, leading to a 189-run victory over Lesotho during the Kalahari Women's Tournament in Gaborone, Botswana.

The medium pacer claimed an astonishing nine wickets, including a hat-trick, allowing just four runs across three overs. Lesotho's team was shot out for a mere 13 runs in 6.2 overs, following Brazil's challenging total of 202 for 8.

Previously, Bhutan's Sonam Yeshey held the record for the best bowling figures in T20 with eight wickets for seven runs. With this win, Brazil remains undefeated in the six-team tournament and is set to face Mozambique in their next match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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