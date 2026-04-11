High-Stakes U.S.-Iran Talks: The Quest for Peace Amidst Global Tensions

Senior U.S. and Iranian leaders are convening in Islamabad for crucial negotiations aimed at ending a six-week-old conflict. Despite the urgency, Tehran has introduced preconditions that could stall the talks, demanding commitments on issues related to Lebanon and sanctions relief.

The U.S. delegation, including figures like Vice President JD Vance and envoy Jared Kushner, arrived in Pakistan, hoping to engage directly with the Iranian representatives, marking the highest-level meetings since diplomatic ties frayed decades ago. However, Iranian demands regarding Lebanon and frozen assets have complicated the agenda.

Despite a temporary ceasefire announced by Trump, tensions remain high due to Lebanon's parallel conflict and the strategic blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran. The global energy supply disruptions add economic pressure to the political stakes of these negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)