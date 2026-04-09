Left Menu

Delhi's Double-Decker Delight: Electric Buses Transform City Tours

Delhi's new electric double-decker buses have become a hit with tourists, offering guided tours of the capital's iconic landmarks. Launched on February 27, these buses operate daily except Mondays, providing an eco-friendly option to explore central Delhi. With growing popularity, especially on weekends, the service marks the return of double-decker buses since 1989.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:46 IST
Delhi's Double-Decker Delight: Electric Buses Transform City Tours
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's streets are now echoing with the footsteps of history as nearly 800 passengers have boarded the city's new electric double-decker buses in just over a month since their launch. Aimed at boosting tourism, the service launched on February 28 has already become popular, especially on weekends.

Flagged off by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the initiative connects tourists to key landmarks, offering a curated tour of central Delhi. The buses navigate a fixed route including Bharat Mandapam, National War Memorial, and the new Parliament complex, ensuring visitors receive a deep dive into the capital's heritage with the help of a trained guide.

The government plans to broaden the scope by introducing evening tours, further enhancing its appeal. With fares set at Rs 500 for adults and Rs 300 for children, the electric double-decker buses offer a refreshing throwback to the nostalgic era of the 1980s, marking a significant step forward in the capital's tourism efforts.

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan Royals Relish Perfect IPL Start, Praised by Coach Shane Bond

Rajasthan Royals Relish Perfect IPL Start, Praised by Coach Shane Bond

 India
2
Temple vs. Mosque: Unraveling the Bhojshala Dispute

Temple vs. Mosque: Unraveling the Bhojshala Dispute

 India
3
Youth Power: Paving the Path to 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047

Youth Power: Paving the Path to 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047

 India
4
Court Convicts Kuldeep for Electricity Theft with Rs 1.72 Lakh Fine

Court Convicts Kuldeep for Electricity Theft with Rs 1.72 Lakh Fine

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026