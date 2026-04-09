Delhi's Double-Decker Delight: Electric Buses Transform City Tours

Delhi's streets are now echoing with the footsteps of history as nearly 800 passengers have boarded the city's new electric double-decker buses in just over a month since their launch. Aimed at boosting tourism, the service launched on February 28 has already become popular, especially on weekends.

Flagged off by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the initiative connects tourists to key landmarks, offering a curated tour of central Delhi. The buses navigate a fixed route including Bharat Mandapam, National War Memorial, and the new Parliament complex, ensuring visitors receive a deep dive into the capital's heritage with the help of a trained guide.

The government plans to broaden the scope by introducing evening tours, further enhancing its appeal. With fares set at Rs 500 for adults and Rs 300 for children, the electric double-decker buses offer a refreshing throwback to the nostalgic era of the 1980s, marking a significant step forward in the capital's tourism efforts.