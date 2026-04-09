W Cape Scales Up Innovative 'Helpdesk on Wheels' to Safeguard Easter Travel Surge

As one of the busiest travel periods on South Africa’s calendar unfolds, the Western Cape Mobility Department has intensified its efforts to ensure road safety, regulatory compliance, and uninterrupted transport services across the province—earning praise from authorities for both operators and motorists who have played their part.

At the centre of this coordinated push is a blend of extended service hours, mobile licensing innovations, and rapid permit processing, all designed to manage the sharp spike in passenger movement during the Easter holiday period.

The Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE) confirmed that both walk-in centres and mobile service units have been operating efficiently, with a steady flow of transport operators collecting their operating licences on time. This efficiency has been critical in preventing service disruptions and ensuring that vehicles on the road meet safety and legal standards.

To accommodate the seasonal surge, operating hours were extended at key service hubs in Athlone and George over Good Friday and Easter Saturday. These high-demand centres handled a significant share of applications, reducing bottlenecks and wait times during peak periods.

However, the standout innovation this year has been the department’s “Operator Helpdesk on Wheels”—a mobile outreach initiative that has been deployed across rural and underserved areas. By bringing licensing services directly to operators, the programme has significantly reduced travel distances and associated costs, a particularly important intervention at a time of rising fuel prices and economic pressure.

The mobile units have enabled operators in remote communities to remain compliant without sacrificing working hours or incurring additional expenses, effectively decentralising access to regulatory services and improving inclusivity in the transport sector.

Western Cape Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku highlighted the importance of these measures, particularly during high-volume travel periods when safety risks are elevated.

“The willingness of long-distance operators to engage with our services and ensure their vehicles are properly licensed is commendable. It reflects a shared responsibility to protect passengers and uphold road safety standards across the province,” Sileku said.

Between Sunday and Monday alone, the PRE processed a total of 642 applications, underscoring the scale of demand and the department’s capacity to respond swiftly. These included a diverse range of permits tailored to the unique needs of operators during peak travel periods:

Seasonal temporary permits (310): Issued to accommodate increased passenger demand during Easter, allowing operators to expand services legally and safely.

Special event permits (238): Facilitating organised group travel such as religious gatherings, church services, and sporting events, subject to strict documentation and verification processes.

Temporary replacement applications (60): Ensuring continuity of operations when primary vehicles are out of service due to mechanical failure or accidents.

Duplicate document requests (34): Helping operators who have lost original licences remain compliant without delays.

Officials note that this proactive processing has played a crucial role in reducing illegal operations and keeping unroadworthy vehicles off the roads—two key risk factors during high-traffic periods.

Beyond compliance, the department’s interventions also carry broader economic implications. By enabling operators to remain active and legal, these measures support livelihoods within the transport sector, sustain service reliability for commuters, and contribute to the province’s wider job creation objectives.

Sileku emphasised that accessibility and responsiveness remain central to the department’s strategy.

“By extending operating hours and deploying mobile services, we are removing barriers that might prevent operators from complying with the law. This not only enhances passenger safety but also strengthens the integrity of our transport system,” he said.

Traffic volumes across major routes in the Western Cape have surged during the Easter period, with thousands of passengers relying on long-distance and minibus taxi services to travel between urban centres and rural destinations. Authorities believe that the combination of enforcement, service accessibility, and operator cooperation has helped maintain relative order and safety on the roads.

The department has reiterated its commitment to continuing these innovations beyond the holiday season, with plans to expand mobile service coverage and further digitise application processes to improve turnaround times.

As the Easter travel period continues, officials are urging all operators and motorists to maintain compliance, adhere to road safety regulations, and remain vigilant—ensuring that the province’s roads remain safe for all users.