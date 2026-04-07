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Salman Khan Defends Rajpal Yadav Amid Media Controversy

Salman Khan supported Rajpal Yadav after a joke about his financial issues went viral. Despite being briefly jailed for a cheque bounce case, Yadav was praised for handling the situation gracefully. Khan emphasized Yadav's value in the film industry, while Yadav defended host Saurabh Dwivedi from criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:26 IST
Salman Khan Defends Rajpal Yadav Amid Media Controversy
Rajpal Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan stood in support of comedian Rajpal Yadav following a media frenzy over a joke about Yadav's financial woes at an awards ceremony.

Yadav, who faced brief imprisonment for a cheque bounce case, attended the Chetak Screen Awards where host Saurabh Dwivedi made a remark about his Rs 9 crore debt, sparking a social media uproar. Khan highlighted Yadav's longstanding contribution to the industry and reassured that work and recognition would continue to come his way.

Yadav, appreciating the support, also defended Dwivedi, urging people not to criticize the journalist as they share mutual respect and camaraderie, underscoring the unity among artists and media professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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