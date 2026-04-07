Salman Khan Defends Rajpal Yadav Amid Media Controversy

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan stood in support of comedian Rajpal Yadav following a media frenzy over a joke about Yadav's financial woes at an awards ceremony.

Yadav, who faced brief imprisonment for a cheque bounce case, attended the Chetak Screen Awards where host Saurabh Dwivedi made a remark about his Rs 9 crore debt, sparking a social media uproar. Khan highlighted Yadav's longstanding contribution to the industry and reassured that work and recognition would continue to come his way.

Yadav, appreciating the support, also defended Dwivedi, urging people not to criticize the journalist as they share mutual respect and camaraderie, underscoring the unity among artists and media professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)