Left Menu

Mohali's New Exhibition and Convention Centre: A Game-Changer

The upcoming Rs 250 crore exhibition-cum-convention centre in Mohali, announced by Punjab's Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora, will generate up to 25,000 jobs in five years. The project, developed by Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd, will boost Punjab's capacity to host major global events and drive economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:00 IST
Mohali's New Exhibition and Convention Centre: A Game-Changer
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab is set to witness economic transformation with a new Rs 250 crore exhibition-cum-convention centre in Mohali, facilitated by a public-private partnership.

Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora highlighted the centre's potential to create 15,000 to 25,000 jobs within five years, emphasizing its role in elevating Punjab's profile on the global stage.

Developed by Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd, this facility will feature state-of-the-art amenities for international events, cementing Mohali's status as a burgeoning urban and technological hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
America's Cup Comeback: Team USA to Challenge in Naples

America's Cup Comeback: Team USA to Challenge in Naples

 Global
2
Election Commission's Firm Stance: Ensuring Neutral Polls in West Bengal

Election Commission's Firm Stance: Ensuring Neutral Polls in West Bengal

 India
3
The Search for Missing Kerala Student at Manikyadhara Falls

The Search for Missing Kerala Student at Manikyadhara Falls

 India
4
Kerala's Electoral Showdown: A Political Crossroads

Kerala's Electoral Showdown: A Political Crossroads

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026