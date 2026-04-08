Mohali's New Exhibition and Convention Centre: A Game-Changer

Punjab is set to witness economic transformation with a new Rs 250 crore exhibition-cum-convention centre in Mohali, facilitated by a public-private partnership.

Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora highlighted the centre's potential to create 15,000 to 25,000 jobs within five years, emphasizing its role in elevating Punjab's profile on the global stage.

Developed by Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd, this facility will feature state-of-the-art amenities for international events, cementing Mohali's status as a burgeoning urban and technological hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)