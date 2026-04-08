Mohali's New Exhibition and Convention Centre: A Game-Changer
The upcoming Rs 250 crore exhibition-cum-convention centre in Mohali, announced by Punjab's Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora, will generate up to 25,000 jobs in five years. The project, developed by Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd, will boost Punjab's capacity to host major global events and drive economic growth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Punjab is set to witness economic transformation with a new Rs 250 crore exhibition-cum-convention centre in Mohali, facilitated by a public-private partnership.
Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora highlighted the centre's potential to create 15,000 to 25,000 jobs within five years, emphasizing its role in elevating Punjab's profile on the global stage.
Developed by Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd, this facility will feature state-of-the-art amenities for international events, cementing Mohali's status as a burgeoning urban and technological hub.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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