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Sukant Deepak Awarded Fellowship for Cultural Dialogue Through Translation

Sukant Deepak has received the Karan Singh Foundation Fellowship for Translation to translate short stories by his father, Swadesh Deepak, into English. This fellowship honors Swadesh's contributions to Hindi literature and supports Sukant's efforts to bridge cultural dialogues through his translations and literary explorations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:00 IST
Sukant Deepak Awarded Fellowship for Cultural Dialogue Through Translation
  • Country:
  • India

Sukant Deepak, a prominent culture writer and translator, has been selected for the prestigious Karan Singh Foundation Fellowship for Translation. The fellowship will facilitate his project to translate selected short stories by his father, the renowned Hindi author Swadesh Deepak, into English.

"I am honoured to receive this fellowship from an organisation that values cultural dialogue and the translation of ideas. Translating my father's stories is both a tribute to his work and an effort to understand his world," Sukant expressed.

The Karan Singh Foundation, known for its commitment to cultural enrichment, supports initiatives like Sukant's that aim to transcend linguistic and cultural barriers. This fellowship will allow him to focus his creative energy on celebrating one of modern Hindi literature's essential voices.

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