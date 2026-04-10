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Ukraine's Farming Struggles Amid Energy Crisis and Geopolitical Tensions

Mykola Maliienko, a Ukrainian farmer, faces challenges as high fertiliser and fuel prices impact his operations due to geopolitical tensions. Ukraine's grain and oilseed exports have decreased, with Russia gaining market share. Farmers struggle with increased costs, disrupted logistics, and fuel shortages amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:47 IST
Ukraine's Farming Struggles Amid Energy Crisis and Geopolitical Tensions

Ukrainian farmer Mykola Maliienko is reducing his corn planting by 100 hectares this season due to soaring fertiliser and fuel costs. This difficulty comes in the wake of geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East, which has disrupted energy supplies and nearly doubled diesel prices.

Despite the four-year conflict with Russia, Ukraine remains a major grain exporter. However, shipments to countries in Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East have decreased, while exports to Europe have risen. Analysts say Russia is capitalising on high energy prices, gaining market share and benefiting from domestic fertiliser and fuel supplies.

Maliienko's production costs could rise by 10-15%, potentially escalating to 60% if the Middle Eastern unrest continues. He anticipates a decline in Ukraine's export potential, which could drop by as much as 40% without a swift resolution to the regional conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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