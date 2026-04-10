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Bandra-Worli Sea Link Shines Bright for Anant Ambani's Birthday

The Bandra-Worli Sea Link was lit up with vibrant messages to mark Anant Ambani's 31st birthday. This dazzling display was part of a paid campaign, showcasing the site as a prime location for high-visibility displays in Mumbai, appreciated by both locals and visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:44 IST
Bandra-Worli Sea Link Shines Bright for Anant Ambani's Birthday
  • Country:
  • India

The iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai dazzled with a special illumination on Thursday evening, celebrating Anant Ambani's 31st birthday. Commuters and residents were treated to visually stunning messages, marking the occasion.

This colorful display was part of a paid campaign, highlighting the sea link's prominence as a premium site for such illuminations. Officials noted that private parties can lease the bridge for campaigns at a substantial fee, with recent demand on the rise, adding to its prestige as an urban display gem.

With several vantage points offering breathtaking views, this strategic location continues to captivate residents and visitors alike. The bridge often serves as the canvas for promotional campaigns, accentuating its role as a key link in Mumbai's urban tapestry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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