In a move that has intensified already fraught relations, Russia's Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that it has summoned the Japanese ambassador. This action is in response to a Japanese startup's investment in Ukrainian interceptor drone technology, a venture deemed controversial by Moscow.

The Japanese startup, Terra Drone, confirmed in March its financial backing of Amazing Drones, a Ukrainian producer of battlefield-ready interceptor-drone technology. This investment is seen by Russia as another sign of Japan's adversarial position, reducing diplomatic relations between the two nations to what the Kremlin describes as 'zero.'

Relations between Moscow and Tokyo remain tense, marred by historical disputes such as the unresolved territorial claims over the Kuril Islands and the absence of a formal peace treaty following World War II. These long-standing issues provide a backdrop to the latest diplomatic fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)