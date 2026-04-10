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Royal Rift: Sentebale's Legal Battle with Prince Harry Unfolds

Sentebale, a charity co-founded by Prince Harry, is suing him for libel following his resignation amid a dispute. The charity, helping youth with HIV/AIDS in Africa, reported the case to the High Court. Details remain unclear, and a regulatory review found no bullying but cited weak governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:30 IST
Royal Rift: Sentebale's Legal Battle with Prince Harry Unfolds
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Sentebale, a charity co-founded by Prince Harry in 2006, has initiated a libel lawsuit against the British royal at the High Court in London. The suit comes after Harry's resignation as a patron due to a public disagreement with the charity's chair, Sophie Chandauka.

While Sentebale's defamation claim doesn't specify the accusations, it involves Harry and his close associate Mark Dyer, another trustee. Neither party has publicly responded to the lawsuit, leaving many questions unanswered.

The dispute reportedly began over alleged bullying and harassment, which Harry denies. The Charity Commission's review found no evidence of bullying but criticized the charity for poor governance amidst a public fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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