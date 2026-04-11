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Stalin Denounces BJP's Alleged Misuse of ED

M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President, criticized the BJP for allegedly using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as a tool to suppress opposition, referring to cases like the TASMAC scam and sand mining as baseless fabrications orchestrated by the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:13 IST
Stalin Denounces BJP's Alleged Misuse of ED
M K Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing it of turning the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into a puppet to quash opposition voices. The CM alleged the BJP was fabricating cases against opposition, branding the recent TASMAC scam and illegal sand mining cases as 'BJP-scripted dramas.'

Stalin's criticisms come amid accusations of a Rs 1,000 crore TASMAC scam and a nearly Rs 5,000 crore illegal sand mining incident, which he believes are unfounded. He argues that these accusations are merely tactics by the BJP to misuse the central investigative agency to target opposition parties.

The Chief Minister cited instances where higher courts, including the Supreme Court, have reprimanded the ED for its handling of cases, implying a pattern of political misuse. The DMK President questioned the legal basis of these cases and asserted that his regime is being unfairly targeted by the ruling party at the Centre.

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