Solapur District Tightens Rules on Statue Installations
The Solapur district administration in Maharashtra has enforced strict regulations on unauthorized statue installations to prevent law and order disruptions. A mandate requires prior approval and adherence to procedures, including applications and police reports, with a quick response and removal policy augmented by surveillance techniques.
- Country:
- India
In an effort to curb unauthorized statue installations, Solapur district in Maharashtra has introduced stringent measures that require prior permission and adherence to legal procedures. This decision was prompted by recent incidents that threatened to disrupt public order and incite social tensions.
District Collector and Magistrate mandated compliance with specific norms, including submitting applications, verifying land ownership, obtaining police reports, and securing necessary approvals from local authorities. Any non-compliance could lead to penalties under the prevailing laws.
To enforce these regulations, authorities have implemented a rapid response system for unauthorized installations. Surveillance through videography and drones, and swift action within hours of detection, aim to maintain social harmony and prevent illegal activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Changing Political Landscape: The Decline of Unopposed Byelections
Tradition vs Tactics: Maharashtra's Shift in Political Byelections
Maharashtra Expands Piped Gas Infrastructure Amid Energy Uncertainties
Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude in parts of Hingoli district in Maharashtra, tremors in Nanded and Parbhani; no casualties: Officials.
Narayan Rane: The Unyielding Night Watchman of Maharashtra