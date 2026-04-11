Solapur District Tightens Rules on Statue Installations

In an effort to curb unauthorized statue installations, Solapur district in Maharashtra has introduced stringent measures that require prior permission and adherence to legal procedures. This decision was prompted by recent incidents that threatened to disrupt public order and incite social tensions.

District Collector and Magistrate mandated compliance with specific norms, including submitting applications, verifying land ownership, obtaining police reports, and securing necessary approvals from local authorities. Any non-compliance could lead to penalties under the prevailing laws.

To enforce these regulations, authorities have implemented a rapid response system for unauthorized installations. Surveillance through videography and drones, and swift action within hours of detection, aim to maintain social harmony and prevent illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)