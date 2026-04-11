People of Bengal have not forgotten how TMC stood by culprits of RG Kar rape-murder case: Modi.
PTI | Jangipur | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:13 IST
- Country:
- India
People of Bengal have not forgotten how TMC stood by culprits of RG Kar rape-murder case: Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Modi
- Bengal
- TMC
- Rape-Murder
- RG Kar
- Justice
- Women's Safety
- Crime
- Political Tension
- Accountability
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