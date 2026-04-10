Chinese Film Festival Returns to Kolkata after a Decade

The Chinese Film Festival is making a long-awaited return to Kolkata, scheduled to kick off on April 17. Hosted by the Chinese Consulate after a decade, the festival promises to offer audiences an insight into contemporary Chinese cinema with a selection of seven films spanning various genres.

In anticipation of the event, Xu Wei, Consul General of the Chinese Consulate General in Kolkata, emphasized the significance of reviving the festival after its last iteration in 2016. With cooperation from relevant stakeholders, the festival will unfold at the Nandan Theatre, beginning with an opening ceremony on April 17, followed by screenings of the seven films over three days.

In conjunction with the film festival, International Chinese Language Day will also be observed with student-led activities such as calligraphy and lantern-making, supported by local schools like St. John's School and Modern High School for Girls. This initiative aims to enrich cultural ties and offer a comprehensive representation of Chinese culture to the Indian audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)