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Greece and Monaco Set the Stage for 'Emily in Paris' Season 6

Netflix's 'Emily in Paris' heads to Greece and Monaco for its sixth season. The widely popular series, starring Lily Collins, maintains its global charm with impressive viewership on the platform. Key cast will gather at PaleyFest LA, fueling excitement for the upcoming season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:44 IST
Greece and Monaco Set the Stage for 'Emily in Paris' Season 6
Emily in Paris season 5 (Photo/Instagram@lilyjcollins). Image Credit: ANI
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The Netflix hit romantic comedy series, 'Emily in Paris,' has chosen Greece and Monaco as the glamorous backdrops for its highly anticipated sixth season, following previous shoots in Rome, Venice, Saint Tropez, and Megève.

The stellar cast, including Lily Collins, Ashley Park, and Lucas Bravo, is set to join the show's creators and key producers at PaleyFest LA on Friday, just as filming is about to commence. As reported by Variety, the series remains a powerhouse on Netflix, with its fifth season debuting at the second spot on the platform's Top 10, amassing an impressive 13.5 million views within its first few days. The show's allure continued unabated, securing another 13.3 million views the following week.

Details surrounding the new season are closely guarded, sparking a wave of anticipation among the dedicated fanbase eager for more of Emily's Parisian adventures now set against the scenic locales of Greece and Monaco.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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