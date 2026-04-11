Molotov Mayhem: The AI Backlash

An unidentified suspect has been arrested after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at the residence of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in San Francisco, police reported. The suspect was detained an hour later following threats at the company's office. The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

The police promptly responded, ensuring no injuries occurred. OpenAI expressed gratitude for the city's swift intervention and is fully cooperating with law enforcement in the ongoing investigation. This incident emerges amidst mounting tensions as OpenAI recently faced criticism over its agreement to use AI technology for U.S. military operations.

CEO Altman commented on the high stakes involved in AI development, urging for a de-escalation in rhetoric and actions. Police have found evidence suggesting the detained 20-year-old's involvement in the attack on Altman's home.