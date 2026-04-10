African Spelling Bee Championship: Gwarube Hails Literacy as Key to National Success

South Africa’s commitment to strengthening literacy and educational excellence received a major boost as the country’s top young spellers returned home victorious from the African Spelling Bee Championship, clinching first place at the prestigious continental competition held in Harare, Zimbabwe.

In a celebratory ceremony, Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube officially received the championship trophy from the triumphant learners, marking a proud moment for the nation’s education sector and reinforcing the critical role of literacy in shaping future success.

The eighth edition of the African Spelling Bee, hosted at the end of March 2026, brought together top-performing learners from more than 30 African countries, making South Africa’s overall victory a significant achievement on a highly competitive continental stage.

Team South Africa not only secured the top national honour but also delivered an impressive individual performance, with learner Ashton Singh earning second place in the Junior Division—further highlighting the depth of talent and academic excellence within the team.

Describing the achievement as a milestone moment, Minister Gwarube emphasized the direct link between literacy development and national progress.

“A reading nation is a winning nation. These learners have shown us that when we cultivate a strong culture of reading, we unlock the full potential of our young people,” she said.

Education experts note that spelling bee competitions are far more than academic contests—they are powerful tools for cognitive development, language mastery, and confidence building. Participation in such initiatives enhances vocabulary acquisition, comprehension skills, and critical thinking, all of which are essential for long-term academic and professional success.

Minister Gwarube highlighted that extra-curricular programmes like the African Spelling Bee play a vital role in reinforcing foundational literacy, particularly in early education. By encouraging learners to engage deeply with language, literature, and communication, these initiatives help bridge learning gaps and foster a lifelong love for reading.

South Africa’s strong performance also reflects growing investments in literacy programmes and educational partnerships. The Minister acknowledged the contribution of organisations such as A Better Africa and other stakeholders who continue to support reading initiatives across schools and communities.

These collaborations, she noted, are essential in addressing literacy challenges, especially in a country where improving reading proficiency remains a national priority. According to recent education assessments, strengthening early-grade reading skills is one of the most effective ways to improve overall learning outcomes and reduce inequality in education.

Gwarube stressed that building a reading nation requires a collective effort that extends beyond government.

“Government cannot do this alone. It requires the active participation of schools, teachers, parents, and partners to ensure that every child has the opportunity to read, learn, and succeed,” she said.

The Department of Basic Education has reiterated its commitment to expanding literacy-focused programmes, integrating reading initiatives into school systems, and promoting activities that inspire curiosity and intellectual growth among learners.

The trophy presentation ceremony was not only a celebration of South Africa’s continental success but also a powerful call to action—urging all stakeholders to intensify efforts toward building a culture of reading that can drive national development.

As South Africa continues to invest in education reform and youth development, the success of these young champions stands as a testament to what can be achieved when talent, opportunity, and a strong foundation in literacy come together.

Their victory sends a clear message across the continent: South Africa is not only competing—but leading—in nurturing the next generation of thinkers, leaders, and innovators.