DeChambeau's Triple-Bogey Troubles at Augusta

Bryson DeChambeau, renowned for his prowess on the golf course, faced disappointment at the Masters after a costly error on the 18th hole led to his early exit from the tournament.

Having arrived with impressive momentum from recent wins in the LIV ​Golf series, DeChambeau's performance at Augusta National faltered when he carded a triple-bogey, missing the cut line at four-over-par.

Among other prominent players to miss the cut were J.J. Spaun, Cameron Smith, and several former Masters champions, highlighting the challenging nature of this year's competition, which saw only 54 players advance from an international starting field of 91.

(With inputs from agencies.)