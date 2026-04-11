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DeChambeau's Triple-Bogey Troubles at Augusta

Bryson DeChambeau, a two-time U.S. Open champion, missed the cut at the Masters after a triple-bogey on the final hole. Despite arriving at Augusta National off the back of two consecutive victories on the LIV Golf circuit, DeChambeau and several notable players failed to advance past the 36-hole cut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 05:45 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 05:45 IST
DeChambeau's Triple-Bogey Troubles at Augusta
DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau, renowned for his prowess on the golf course, faced disappointment at the Masters after a costly error on the 18th hole led to his early exit from the tournament.

Having arrived with impressive momentum from recent wins in the LIV ​Golf series, DeChambeau's performance at Augusta National faltered when he carded a triple-bogey, missing the cut line at four-over-par.

Among other prominent players to miss the cut were J.J. Spaun, Cameron Smith, and several former Masters champions, highlighting the challenging nature of this year's competition, which saw only 54 players advance from an international starting field of 91.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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