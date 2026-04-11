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Glimpse into Anant Ambani's Starry Birthday Bash

Folk singer Mame Khan and several Bollywood stars attended Anant Ambani's birthday celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat, sharing heartfelt messages and photos. Ranveer Singh, Aryan Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan expressed their admiration for Anant's humility and kind spirit. The event highlighted Anant's positive influence and generous nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 06:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 06:32 IST
Glimpse into Anant Ambani's Starry Birthday Bash
Mame Khan and Ranveer Singh (Image source: Mame Khan's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Folk singer Mame Khan took to social media on Friday to showcase exclusive moments from a dazzling birthday celebration for Anant Ambani, held in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The event, peppered with Bollywood royalty, saw Khan sharing smiles with actor Ranveer Singh, and capturing photos with Aryan Khan and the celebrated Anant Ambani.

In his heartfelt post, Khan expressed admiration for Anant Ambani, sharing, "The gathering was filled with stars, yet Anant Ambani stood as the brightest one, exhibiting impressive kindness and humility. I'm honored to have participated in such a musical extravaganza—this was bhajan clubbing at its finest!" Celebrities flooded social media with warm wishes, including Salman Khan, who shared a touching message alongside a photo depicting his close friendship with Anant.

In a candid image, Salman Khan was seen testing Anant's strength with a climb, captioned with affection, "Remember this if your memory fades: this man will lift the nation too... long live my younger brother Anant." Adding to the star-studded congratulatory messages, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan praised Anant via Instagram, commending his benevolence and wishing him lifelong happiness and health.

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