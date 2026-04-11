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Vacancy at Historic Library: A Call for Action

The Khuda Bakhsh Oriental Public Library in Patna has had its director's post vacant since August 2023. A parliamentary panel is concerned about this and has asked the Ministry of Culture to address the delay. The library is notable for its vast collection of manuscripts and books and historical significance. The committee also emphasized the need for timeline establishment for the National Archives of India's ongoing digitization project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 10:06 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 10:06 IST
Vacancy at Historic Library: A Call for Action
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  • India

The post of director at Khuda Bakhsh Oriental Public Library in Patna has remained unfilled since August 2023, prompting concerns from a parliamentary panel.

The Ministry of Culture has been requested to expedite the appointment process, as highlighted in a recent report on cultural grant demands.

The library, a national heritage site, boasts an extensive collection of rare manuscripts and books. Concurrently, progress on the National Archives of India's digitization project has been under scrutiny, with a third completed. The panel suggests a structured timeline to enhance the project's efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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