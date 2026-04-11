Vacancy at Historic Library: A Call for Action

The post of director at Khuda Bakhsh Oriental Public Library in Patna has remained unfilled since August 2023, prompting concerns from a parliamentary panel.

The Ministry of Culture has been requested to expedite the appointment process, as highlighted in a recent report on cultural grant demands.

The library, a national heritage site, boasts an extensive collection of rare manuscripts and books. Concurrently, progress on the National Archives of India's digitization project has been under scrutiny, with a third completed. The panel suggests a structured timeline to enhance the project's efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)