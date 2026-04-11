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In Bengal, goondas, infiltrators rule the roost: Amit Shah at Chhatna poll rally in Bankura.

PTI | Chhatna | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:59 IST
In Bengal, goondas, infiltrators rule the roost: Amit Shah at Chhatna poll rally in Bankura.
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  • India

In Bengal, goondas, infiltrators rule the roost: Amit Shah at Chhatna poll rally in Bankura.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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