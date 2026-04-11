Honoring Heritage: Haryana CM Celebrates Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's Legacy
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini paid tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, emphasizing his impact on social history. At Phule's birth anniversary event, Saini praised efforts for social upliftment and announced the establishment of educational institutions that honor Phule's legacy, promoting responsible citizenship and societal equality.
- Country:
- India
In a heartfelt tribute, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini commemorated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on Saturday. The event highlighted Phule's significant contributions to social history and the ongoing role of the Saini Shiksha Samiti in community upliftment.
Addressing attendees in Kurukshetra's Babain district, the Chief Minister extolled Phule's ideals of hard work, honesty, and service. He asserted that Phule and his wife, Savitribai Phule, remain invaluable societal pillars, with their legacy continuing to inspire educational and social progress.
In a key announcement, Saini unveiled plans for the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Group of Institutions and an upcoming nursing college, called for promoting education and inclusivity, and underscored the government's dedication to a just society where benefits of development reach all.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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