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Controversy and Leak Scandal Surrounding Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'

The alleged leak of Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan' from the Central Board of Film Certification has been refuted as baseless by official sources. The film has faced various issues, including a legal tussle with the CBFC and widespread speculation regarding the source of the leak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:57 IST
Controversy and Leak Scandal Surrounding Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'
  • Country:
  • India

Reports emerged suggesting that Vijay's upcoming Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan' was leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), have been labeled as unfounded by official sources on Saturday.

The film, set to be Vijay's last cinematic endeavor before his full-time political career, was purportedly leaked online. However, officials clarified that the CBFC ensures secure KDM (Key Delivery Message) systems, with content access being strictly password-protected. Therefore, these claims are misleading.

The movie, filmed under the direction of H Vinoth, previously faced certification hurdles due to its contentious depiction of defense forces. Industry giants like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and others condemned the leak, while producer KVN Productions has launched criminal proceedings against perpetrators.

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