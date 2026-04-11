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Former Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai Denies Allegations in 'Jana Nayagan' Leak Controversy

Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai refuted allegations linking BJP and Union Minister L Murugan to the online leak of 'Jana Nayagan'. He condemned the false accusations, urged a boycott of pirated versions, and called for police action. Annamalai emphasized BJP's non-involvement in the film's release issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:09 IST
Former Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai Denies Allegations in 'Jana Nayagan' Leak Controversy
K Annamalai
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, Tamil Nadu BJP's former chief K Annamalai outrightly dismissed allegations implicating the BJP and Union Minister L Murugan in the illegal online leak of the film 'Jana Nayagan', labeling such claims as politically indecent.

Annamalai, while deploring the leak, urged the public to shun pirated content and underscored that the responsibility lies with the authorities to apprehend those accountable for this digital piracy.

He further questioned the logic behind involving the BJP in the controversy and appealed for police intervention to address the issue, emphasizing that the party has no influence over film releases or the operations of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

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