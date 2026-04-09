Inflation Fears in Mexico: Middle East Conflict's Economic Impact

The Bank of Mexico's five-member board convened to evaluate how the ongoing conflict in the Middle East might inflate economic pressures in Latin America's second-largest economy. The meeting, whose minutes were released on Thursday, revealed a split in opinions regarding the extent of this risk.

The majority of the board members shared concerns about potential disruptions triggering inflation, but there wasn't a unanimous view on its limited impact on Mexican prices. This led to a divided decision where three out of five members voted to reduce the bank's benchmark rate by 25 basis points, reaching 6.75%.

Although the decision reflects caution in monetary policy, it underscores the complexity of external geopolitical influences on inflation dynamics within Mexico. The board's strategic considerations aim to balance inflationary threats with economic growth objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)