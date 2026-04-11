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Unveiling the Treasures: A Historic Inventory at Puri Jagannath Temple

The Puri Jagannath temple recently completed an inventory of its Ratna Bhandar's outer chamber, a process undertaken after 48 years. During the second phase, ornaments for festivals like Rath Yatra were catalogued. This meticulous process involved videography and traditional protocols, ensuring thorough documentation and secure storage of data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 11-04-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 22:51 IST
Unveiling the Treasures: A Historic Inventory at Puri Jagannath Temple
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In a historic and meticulous exercise, the Puri Jagannath temple commenced the inventory of its revered Ratna Bhandar's outer chamber, marking the first such undertaking in 48 years, according to temple officials.

The multi-phase inventory, initiated on March 25, transitioned into its second phase on April 8. Ornaments primarily used in key festivals, including the 'Suna Besha', were catalogued during this phase. The effort reflects a blend of tradition and modernity, employing videography and 3D mapping to ensure comprehensive documentation.

Ensuring maximum security, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration enforced strict protocols during the inventory, which was concluded on Saturday. As the process navigated cultural and religious observances, a respectful pause was planned for Mahabishuba Sankranti. The third phase is set to begin on April 13, ensuring that the inner treasures will be catalogued with equal rigour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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