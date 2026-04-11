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Vacant Leadership: The Unfilled Director's Seat at Khuda Bakhsh Library

A parliamentary panel has expressed concern over the vacant director position at Patna's Khuda Bakhsh Oriental Public Library since August 2023. They urge the Culture Ministry to expedite hiring and report the delays. The library, a national heritage site, holds an extensive collection of manuscripts drawing global scholarly interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 23:01 IST
Vacant Leadership: The Unfilled Director's Seat at Khuda Bakhsh Library
  • Country:
  • India

A Parliamentary panel has raised alarm over the vacancy for a director at the Khuda Bakhsh Oriental Public Library in Patna, which remains unfilled since August 2023. The panel has urged the Ministry of Culture to report on the reasons behind the delay in appointments.

The Khuda Bakhsh Oriental Public Library, established in the late 19th century, boasts a vast and rare collection of manuscripts. Recognized as a cultural treasure, it has hosted numerous dignitaries, including Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

The committee also highlighted the ongoing digitisation efforts of the National Archives of India. They advised the Ministry to set timelines and report quarterly progress, enhancing access to researchers and students through a coordinated national digital library ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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