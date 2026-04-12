Legendary Melody: Asha Bhosle's Battle for Health at 92
Renowned playback singer Asha Bhosle, aged 92, is in critical condition following a cardiac arrest and pulmonary issues. Her family seeks privacy as treatment continues in a Mumbai hospital. Bhosle's illustrious career spans over eight decades with countless hits, celebrating her legacy even as she faces health challenges.
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Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, 92, is fighting for her life in a private Mumbai hospital following a cardiac arrest and pulmonary complications. According to sources on Sunday, Bhosle remains in critical condition at Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai where she was admitted on Saturday evening.
Her family has not released an official statement on her health. However, her granddaughter Zanai shared an update on Instagram, highlighting Bhosle's extreme exhaustion and chest infection as reasons for her hospitalization. She emphasized the need for privacy while providing hopeful updates on the singer's treatment.
Asha Bhosle's career, spanning eight decades, boasts over 12,500 songs in multiple languages, with iconic hits like "Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar" and "Piya Tu Ab To Aaja". She recently performed in Dubai to mark her 90th birthday, illustrating her enduring contribution to music and culture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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Singer Asha Bhosle admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest and pulmonary problems: Sources.
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