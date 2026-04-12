Jagannath Temple Challenges ISKCON Over 'Off-Calendar' Festivals

The authorities of the Jagannath temple in Puri are alarmed by ISKCON's deviations from traditional practices, prompting them to inform Prime Minister Narendra Modi and consider legal measures. The temple's management committee, led by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, is particularly concerned about ISKCON organizing Rath Yatra and Snan Yatra on dates that do not follow prescribed religious tithis.

During a media briefing, Deb expressed that such practices hurt the sentiments of countless devotees of Lord Jagannath. Highlighting the gravity of the violations, he said, 'We have apprised the prime minister about how centuries-old traditions are being disregarded.' The temple administrators are also set to engage the Ministries of External Affairs and Culture and have reached out to ISKCON's headquarters in Mayapur for resolutions.

Despite previous commitments in October 2025 to refrain from 'off-calendar' events, ISKCON has held numerous Rath and Snan Yatras contrary to scriptural norms. Deb questioned, 'How can anyone alter the birthdate of the Lord, celebrated as Snan Yatra on 'Jyeshtha Purnima'?' He emphasized adherence to sacred tithis, announcing the festival calendar for 2026–27 while acknowledging worldwide practical constraints.