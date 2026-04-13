Unveiling Ancient Treasures: Cataloging Puri's Sacred Gems

The meticulous inventory of Lord Jagannath's precious ornaments in Puri temple's Ratna Bhandar began under tight security measures. The cataloging process, spanning multiple phases, includes recording gold, diamonds, and other valuables unseen by ordinary devotees. The operation utilizes 3D mapping for transparency, marking the first inventory in nearly five decades.

Puri district police implemented strict security protocols at key locations for the inventory exercise. Access to the treasure chamber was tightly controlled, with executive magistrates, fire services, and anti-sabotage units on standby. The process abided by a SOP approved by authorities, with valuables documented via videography and digital cataloguing methods.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration's Chief Administrator stated that the inventory aligns with historical records from 1978. Professional gemologists are involved to authenticate precious stones. The ongoing inventory will pause for Mahabishuba Sankranti, ensuring that temple rituals proceed uninterrupted while maintaining necessary security for devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)